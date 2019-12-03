PRAISE FOR COSA NOSTRA



"Riveting" ---Sunday Telegraph



"The inspiration of far too much pulpy entertainment, the Italian mobsters under John Dickie's miscroscope in Cosa Nostra have long cultivated outsiders' tendencies to romanticize their supposed honor and loyalty. But Dickie demonstrates definitively that the centuries-old mafia has never been more than an illegal business and shadow state pursuing 'power and money by cultivating the art of killing people.'" ---Washington Post



"Absorbing . . . He succeeds in being both opinionated and precise and has performed a necessary work of rebranding." ---Financial Times



"His is the first truly definitive English-language study of this myth-laden subject, and it is a pleasure to read...his book is notable for shrewd judgments couched in language that is vibrantly memorable. His acquaintance with the island and his immersion in the wider modern Italian culture also allow him to convey the noxious atmosphere of corruption with flair." ---Christopher Sylvester, Sunday Times (London)



"A serious contribution to modern Italian history . . . it can be safely predicted that Dickie's book will be a sensation, not least because it has a dozen potential movies in it." ---Clive James, Times Literary Supplement



"I couldn't put it down. His archival sleuthing is yoked to his powerful, often coruscating storytelling to create a chilling account of the mafia's sinister, horrific reality." ---John Guy, Sunday Times (London)