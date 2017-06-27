The Instant Economist will give you the basic information every manager needs to survive the economic challenges of modern business. You'll find more theory in fewer pages than you would have thought possible—interest rates and inflation, opportunity costs and the cost of living, prices and profits, debts and deficits—all the confusing and crucial ideas you never quite learned, summarized in easy-to-understand, impossible-to-forget images and phrases.This amazing little book is an amusing dialogue between a young MBA and an old Professor of Economics. Like most of us, this young manager-to-be has taken courses and slogged through the formulas of basic economics; but he still doesn't have the first idea of what economics really means. As we listen, the Processor explains the real points of macro, micro, and international economics concepts without graphs or jargon or math or anything but common sense.