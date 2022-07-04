Are you unstoppable?



You can be. Most people allow others to put limitations on them. They even put limitations on themselves. Don’t ever do that again. You don’t have to be stoppable. Instead, unleash your potential.



When John Maxwell started his career in small-town Indiana, few people would have guessed he would go on to become a bestselling author and world-wide leadership expert. How did he do it? He didn’t put limits on himself. He believed he could make a difference in the world, and he kept going until he achieved it.



You can too. In The Unstoppable You, Maxwell teaches the seven ways you can tap into your potential and start overcoming obstacles, solving problems, and accomplishing results you previously thought impossible.



Go ahead. Take your next steps. Achieve the success you’ve always dreamt of. And never stop.



John C. Maxwell is a #1 New York Times bestselling author, speaker, coach and leader who has sold more than 34 million books. He is the founder of Maxwell LeadershipÒ—a leadership development organization that has trained tens of millions of leaders in every nation. Having been recognized as the #1 leader in business and as the world’s most influential leadership expert, Maxwell continues to influence individuals and organizations worldwide—from Fortune 500 CEOs and national leaders to entrepreneurs and the leaders of tomorrow. For more information, visit MaxwellLeadership.com.