The 5 Levels of Leadership (10th Anniversary Edition)
The 5 Levels of Leadership (10th Anniversary Edition)

Proven Steps to Maximize Your Potential

by John C. Maxwell

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9781546059790

USD: $28  /  CAD: $35

ON SALE: April 6th 2021

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Christian Life / Prayer / Christian Living / Prayer

PAGE COUNT: 304

Use this helpful book to learn about the leadership tools to fuel success, grow your team, and become the visionary you were meant to be.

True leadership isn't a matter of having a certain job or title. In fact, being chosen for a position is only the first of the five levels every effective leader achieves. To become more than "the boss" people follow only because they are required to, you have to master the ability to invest in people and inspire them. To grow further in your role, you must achieve results and build a team that produces. You need to help people to develop their skills to become leaders in their own right. And if you have the skill and dedication, you can reach the pinnacle of leadership—where experience will allow you to extend your influence beyond your immediate reach and time for the benefit of others.

The 5 Levels of Leadership are:
1. Position—People follow because they have to.
2. Permission—People follow because they want to.
3. Production—People follow because of what you have done for the organization.
4. People Development—People follow because of what you have done for them personally.
5. Pinnacle—People follow because of who you are and what you represent.

Through humor, in-depth insight, and examples, internationally recognized leadership expert John C. Maxwell describes each of these stages of leadership. He shows you how to master each level and rise up to the next to become a more influential, respected, and successful leader.

From John C. Maxwell and the Foreword of

The Tenth Anniversary Edition of The Five Levels of Leadership

 

One of the things I love about books is one of the things I hate about books: they’re timeless. You can pick up a book today that was written decades ago, and barring a revision or the author making other serious changes, you’ll have essentially the same words that the first readers of the book encountered.

 

That’s fine and good for a work of fiction; but in my world, it drives me crazy.

 

You see, I’m a student of growth. I’ve made personal growth a cornerstone of my personal disciplines for decades now, and it’s allowed me to not only remain relevant as a communicator, but also outgrow things I once thought and wrote. I recently “revised” one of my older books and changed almost 80 percent of the material because I’d learned so much over the years since writing the first version! That’s why books can irritate me—I come back to a book five or ten years later and I can see so many changes that need to be made because I’ve learned so much since I wrote it!

 

When Hachette approached me about the ten year anniversary edition of The 5 Levels of Leadership, I expected the same. It’s been a decade since the book went to print, and while it’s become the framework for my company’s training and coaching strategies, I’ve still grown and learned so much in the intervening years that I expected to change a lot.

 

Turns out, I didn’t. Not that the book is perfect by any means, but it’s built on possibly the soundest of all my leadership philosophies: leadership is influence; nothing more, nothing less. This paradigm for increasing your influence with others is the paradigm for growing as a leader, and my team members and I have seen this paradigm work time and time again in companies of all sizes, industries, and states of disarray.

 

Once you give people the right framework for leadership, you provide them a common language for discussing leadership, which leads to the development of a culture of leadership that produces and reproduces leaders repeatedly.

 

We need leaders now more than ever in our history. But we need leaders rooted in good values, who value people and will add value to them. The 5 Levels of Leadership is your roadmap to becoming that kind of leader.

Meet The Author: John C. Maxwell

John C. Maxwell is a #1 New York Times bestselling author, coach, and speaker who has sold more than 24 million books in fifty languages. Often called America’s #1 leadership authority, Maxwell was identified as the most popular leadership expert in the world by Inc. magazine in 2014, and he has been voted the top leadership professional six years in a row on LeadershipGurus.net. He is the founder of The John Maxwell Company, The John Maxwell Team, and EQUIP, a non-profit organization that has trained more than 5 million leaders in 180 countries. Each year Maxwell speaks to Fortune 500 companies, presidents of nations, and many of the world’s top business leaders.

