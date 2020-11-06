Leading in Tough Times
Leading in Tough Times

Overcome Even the Greatest Challenges with Courage and Confidence

Tough Times Can Be Your Opportunity to Make Your Leadership
 
One of the most challenging tasks leaders face is being a change agent and leading people through tough times. But it can also be one of the most rewarding. Good leaders never delegate problem-solving to someone else. They are active in facing challenges, breaking through obstacles, putting out fires, correcting mistakes, and directing people. Tough times don’t break good leader. They make them.
 
In Leading in Tough Times, internationally recognized leadership expert John C. Maxwell shows leaders how to. . .
  • Prepare themselves for challenges
  • Become effective change agents
  • Inspire and improve their teams
  • Develop winning strategies
In tough times, the people you lead find out who you are and what you’re made of. What kind of leader will you be? What kind of story will tough times write in your life? Every leader gets a chance to be the hero in a potentially great story. The choice is yours. Step up and turn adversity into advantages.

