Green Sky at Night



Most of the Andersons left Hoyt Lakes, Minnesota, years ago-and with good reason. With the iron mines of the Front Range now largely barren, the family have all left to make their lives in more hospitable places. When they return to attend the funeral and sort out the estate of their grandfather, the one family member who never left, the Andersons discover their connections to the land-and to each other-run deeper than they ever expected. But was there more to their grandfather than they knew? And why was he so intent on never leaving Hoyt Lakes? Green Sky at Night is vividly told through the distinct voices of several family members, including the taciturn retired steelworker Lawrence, Afghanistan War veteran Stephen, repressed high-school principal Mary, and her adopted twelve-year-old Leslie. The result is a brilliant and moving narrative that recalls both Jonathan Franzen’s doomed midwestern families and William Faulkner’s classic As I Lay Dying.