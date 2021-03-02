Use EARLYBIRD for 15% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+

Think Better, Live Better
Think Better, Live Better

A Victorious Life Begins in Your Mind

by Joel Osteen

Trade Paperback
Trade Paperback
On Sale

Oct 4, 2016

Page Count

224 Pages

Publisher

Faith Words Logo Artboard 2

ISBN-13

9781455598342

Genre

Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Christian Living / Inspirational

Description

Change your life, reprogram negative thinking, and lead a more blessed, fulfilled life with these everyday lessons from Lakewood Church pastor and #1 New York Times bestselling author Joel Osteen.

Your mind has incredible power over your success or failure. Think Better, Live Better offers a simple yet life-changing strategy for erasing the thoughts that keep you down and reprogramming your mind with positive thinking to reach a new level of victory. As a child of the Most High God, you are equipped to handle anything that comes your way. To claim your destiny, start thinking about yourself the way God does and delete the thoughts that tear down your confidence. When you train yourself to tune out the negativity and tune into your calling, you’ll begin to live the wonderful plans God has made for you.

