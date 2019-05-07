The Power of Favor Study Guide





In his book The Power of Favor, Joel Osteen shared that favor is something that God has put on you that will help you accomplish what you couldn’t accomplish on your own. The psalmist said, “God’s favor surrounds us like a shield.” That means that everywhere you go, you have an advantage, a divine empowerment, and a key to open up the right doors.





Now, through this companion study guide, Joel wants to encourage you that you are weighed down with God’s goodness. With encouraging scripture, practical exercises, and empowering insight, you will learn how reach new levels of fulfillment, new levels of increase, new levels of promotion, and new levels of victory. You have been called out, set apart, chosen to live a distinctively favored life.



