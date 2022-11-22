Description

One of the greatest abilities God has given each of us is our ability to believe. When you believe, you ignite the promises of God and the surpassing greatness of His power is released. When you believe, supernatural doors will open, you’ll defeat giants, you’ll accomplish dreams much bigger than you thought. When you believe, no disappointment, no setback, no injustice, no illness, and no person can stop Him from taking you where He wants you to go.



This compact digest by #1 New York Times bestselling author Joel Osteen helps readers stay anchored to hope when they don’t see any sign of what they’re believing for, to dare to be bold and step into the unknown, to pray big, and to experience the incredible power of believing.