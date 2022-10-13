Algo grande viene para ti

Description

You may be going through a difficult time, but greater things are coming!



We all face setbacks in life and things happen that we don't understand. When we go through loss and disappointments, it's easy to get discouraged and think, "This is the way it's always going to be.” But remind yourself: this is not how your story ends. The loneliness, the bad break, the anxiety is not your destiny—Greater Is Coming: greater joy, greater strength, greater relationships. That setback in your finances, that client you lost, the unfair childhood—none of it stops your purpose. Greater opportunities are coming, greater favor, greater influence.



When you're in difficult times, keep Greater Is Coming in your mind. You haven't come this far just to fail, just the opposite: this disappointment is going to launch you into your destiny. Your trouble is temporary, while your future glory is permanent. The key: Don't stay focused on the suffering; stay focused on the glory that's coming. There are times when you have to suffer in silence. You may need to do the right thing when it's not fair, work hard when you're not getting the credit, be good to someone who is not being good to you, but you are a wonderfully made masterpiece. You've been crowned with favor. Your suffering is not in vain—it's serving a purpose and leading you to greater honor, greater favor, greater victories.