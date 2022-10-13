Use BOOKISH22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+

Algo grande viene para ti
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Algo grande viene para ti

Descubre la ruta que te lleva a un futuro brillante, mejor y más grande

by Joel Osteen

Regular Price $13.99

Regular Price $16.99 CAD

ebook
ebook Hardcover Large Print Hardcover Audiobook Download Unabridged Trade Paperback Trade Paperback Audiobook CD Unabridged
ebook
ebook Hardcover Large Print Hardcover See All

Regular Price $13.99

Regular Price $16.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 4, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo

On Sale

Oct 4, 2022

Page Count

224 Pages

Publisher

Faith Words Logo Artboard 2

ISBN-13

9781546003021

Genre

Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Christian Living / Inspirational

Description

You may be going through a difficult time, but greater things are coming!

We all face setbacks in life and things happen that we don't understand. When we go through loss and disappointments, it's easy to get discouraged and think, "This is the way it's always going to be.” But remind yourself: this is not how your story ends. The loneliness, the bad break, the anxiety is not your destiny—Greater Is Coming: greater joy, greater strength, greater relationships. That setback in your finances, that client you lost, the unfair childhood—none of it stops your purpose. Greater opportunities are coming, greater favor, greater influence.
 
When you're in difficult times, keep Greater Is Coming in your mind. You haven't come this far just to fail, just the opposite: this disappointment is going to launch you into your destiny. Your trouble is temporary, while your future glory is permanent. The key: Don't stay focused on the suffering; stay focused on the glory that's coming. There are times when you have to suffer in silence. You may need to do the right thing when it's not fair, work hard when you're not getting the credit, be good to someone who is not being good to you, but you are a wonderfully made masterpiece. You've been crowned with favor. Your suffering is not in vain—it's serving a purpose and leading you to greater honor, greater favor, greater victories.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less