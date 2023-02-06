15 Ways to Live Longer and Healthier

Description

Learn a new way of thinking and living to help every new day become a new opportunity to grow in health and vitality.



Understanding the importance of maintaining a balanced life is absolutely crucial for us. We must learn how to identify when it’s time to rest, spend some time alone with God, enjoy time with our family, or even say “no” to a busy schedule. Taking care of ourselves isn't selfish–it's what ultimately allows us to fulfill our God-given destinies.



As we move through life, people and activities make greater and greater withdrawals on our time, our energy, and our mental and physical availability. It is easy for us to allow ourselves to run dry, to fail to make deposits back into our own well and take care of our bodies and our minds and our spirits so that we can continue to live and serve with joy, strength, and compassion.



In this practical and unique book from “encourager-in-chief” Joel Osteen, we learn about 15 inspiring ways to help us to improve both the quality and the quantity of our years on earth. Through references to lived wisdom and to the wisdom imparted to us through God’s Word, this practical guide inspires us with a purposeful plan for caring for our minds and bodies each day, allowing our spirits to recharge and our quality of life to improve rather than decline as our lives progress.



Living a healthy and full life is a necessity, not a luxury. We shouldn't be so busy that we don't have time to be alone, time to laugh, time to do the things that give strength to our minds and bodies and that feed our souls. In keeping our own well replenished, we create the greatest opportunity to live at our healthiest and most vital and to fulfill the purpose that has been set before us.