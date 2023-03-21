Orders over $45 ship FREE

The Donut Legion
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

The Donut Legion

by Joe R. Lansdale

Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged
ebook Hardcover
Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged
ebook Hardcover

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Apple Audible Kobo Libro.fm AudioBooks.com AudioBooksNow.com AudioBookstore.com Downpour.com Google Play NookAudioBooks.com

On Sale

Mar 21, 2023

Publisher

Hachette Audio logo

ISBN-13

9781549187100

Genre

Fiction / Fiction / Crime

Description

Edgar award-winning author Joe R. Lansdale beams a light on an East Texas town held in the grip of conspiracy.
Charlie Garner has a bad feeling. His ex-wife, Meg, has been missing for over a week and one quick peek into her home shows all her possessions packed up in boxes. Neighbors claim she’s running from bill collectors, but Charlie suspects something more sinister is afoot. Meg was last seen working at the local donut shop, a business run by a shadow group most refer to as ‘The Saucer People’; a space-age, evangelist cult who believe their compound to be the site of an extraterrestrial Second Coming.
 
Along with his brother, Felix, and beautiful, randy journalist Amelia “Scrappy” Moon, Charlie uncovers strange and frightening details about the compound (read: a massive, doomsday storehouse of weapons, a leashed chimpanzee!) When the body of their key informer is found dead with his arms ripped out of their sockets, Charlie knows he’s in danger but remains dogged in his quest to rescue Meg.
 
Brimming with colorful characters and Lansdale’s characteristic bounce, this rollicking crime novel examines the insidious rise of fringe groups and those under their sway with black comedy and glints of pathos.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less