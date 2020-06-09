Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Smoke

Smoke

by


In East Long Beach, California, the LAPD is barely keeping up with the neighborhood’s high crime rate. Murders go unsolved, lost children unrecovered. But someone from the neighborhood has taken it upon himself to help solve the cases the police can’t or won’t touch.

A high school dropout, Isaiah Quintabe’s unassuming nature disguises a ferocious intelligence. Most people call him IQ. Word has gotten around: if you’ve got a problem, Isaiah will solve it, his rates adjustable to your income or lack thereof.

In this fifth book in the IQ series, IQ is back, with the same larger-than-life characters and pulse-pounding action fans love–all leading up to a twist even a genius can’t see coming.
Read More

Genre: Fiction / Fiction / African American / Mystery & Detective

On Sale: February 23rd 2021

Price: $25.98 / $32.98 (CAD)

ISBN-13: 9781549121906

Hachette Audio logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Edition: Unabridged

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

An IQ Novel