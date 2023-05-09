Orders over $45 ship FREE
Fixit
Description
In this sixth installment in the critically acclaimed and beloved series, IQ must rescue Grace from a maniacal hitman who bears a bone-deep grudge against him
As IQ plugs a mysterious USB into his laptop, he's horrified to see what flashes across the screen: his girlfriend Grace is sweaty and bedraggled—her wrists wrapped with duct tape. Grace has been kidnapped by the likes of Skip Hanson, a brutish hitman with a vendetta against Isaiah. As IQ and Dodson attempt to locate Grace based on scant evidence, (read: a Sonic burger wrapper in one grainy image) they must wend through the stark, unrelenting East California landscape in search of clues. Just as the case grows increasingly complicated, and Grace’s situation more dire, another powerful enemy emerges from the woodwork. And all the while, watching them closely, is the newly minted LAPD detective assigned to Grace's case, Winnie Hando, a complicated woman with a complicated agenda of her own.
Praise
PRAISE FOR JOE IDE AND THE IQ SERIES:
"If you’ve read any of his other novels starring the rogue East Long Beach private investigator Isaiah Quintabe, known as “IQ,” you know that Ide doesn’t write conventional suspense stories...."?Maureen Corrigan, Washington Post
“A journeyman writer and a superb storyteller.”?Jeff Mannix, The Durango Telegraph
"Ide has displayed a rare ability to mix dark comedy and gut-churning drama…mixmaster Ide's compulsion to blend light and dark (Isaiah's confrontation with the serial killers, while gruesome, takes the form of "a slapstick movie shot in a burning insane asylum") affects the two plots in surprising ways, again producing an emotion-rich form of character-driven tragicomedy, but one in which peril forever loiters in the shallows.”?Booklist
“The plot lines are becoming even more ferocious. And IQ keeps getting… smarter? Yep. And the ending? YIKES. Book six Mr. Ide? Bring. It. ON!”?Berkley McDaniel, The Southern Bookseller Review
"A brand-new comedic franchise with a bright future... Aggressively entertaining plotting is paired with the kind of dialogue for which readers love Don Winslow. This series is a Los Angeles classic right from the start." ? Janet Maslin, New York Times
"Joe’s brilliant imagining of what Sherlock Holmes would be like if he came out of East Long Beach."?Mike Lupica, New York Daily News