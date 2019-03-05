Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Leave Me Breathless
In this “very satisfying mix of dizzying intrigue and steamy romance, ” the #1 New York Times bestselling author delivers a novel that’s “perfect for those who love a good alpha male and a damsel in distress who doesn’t wait for someone else to rescue her” (Publishers Weekly).
Ryan Willis has spent years in the protection business, a job that requires constant vigilance and quick thinking. His only chance to truly relax is at his secluded cabin in a small town where there are never any surprises. So when Ryan returns after an assignment and encounters a beautiful stranger, he isn’t only surprised, he’s also instantly intrigued.
Hannah Bright is a breath of fresh air, and Ryan is soon completely consumed, unable to stop from falling for her. As the two grow closer, his instinct tells him something is amiss. Yet nothing could prepare him for what he discovers when he starts digging into her past.
Hannah spends her days painting, running her arts and crafts store…and hiding too many secrets. It’s why she won’t let the ruggedly handsome bodyguard get too close. But their chemistry is undeniable, and Hannah quickly finds herself caught up in a whirlwind romance with Ryan. He is peace personified, a balm to her battered soul. Yet the gorgeous, captivating man who has swept Hannah off her feet doesn’t even know who she really is. And the moment he finds out, both their lives are at risk
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Malpas's sexy love scenes scorch the page, and her sensitive, multilayered hero and heroine will easily capture readers' hearts. A taut plot and a first-rate lineup of supporting characters make this a keeper."—Publishers Weekly on Gentleman Sinner
"A magnetic mutual attraction, a superalpha, and long-buried scars that are healed by love. Theo is irresistible."—Booklist on Gentleman Sinner
"Super steamy, emotionally intense."—Library Journal on With This Man
"A brave, cutting-edge romance...This is a worthwhile read."—Library Journal on The Forbidden
"Unpredictable and addictive."—Booklist on The Forbidden
"Every kiss, every sexy scene, every word between this pair owned a piece of my soul. I could read this book a hundred times and still react as if it was the first time. The Protector is a top 2016 fave for me."—Audrey Carlan, bestselling author of the Calendar Girl series