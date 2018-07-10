Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Gentleman Sinner
Fall in love with a mysterious and tortured hero in this #1 New York Times bestselling author’s steamy, suspenseful romance about an “irresistible” (Booklist) British alpha and the one woman who may be able to save him — as long as he can protect her from his dark past.Read More
Named to RetailMeNot’s “List of the 23 Must-Read Books of 2019”!
Named one of the “Most Popular Books Published in February 2019” by Goodreads!
Izzy White knows of the darkness in this world. After all, she escaped it long ago. Determined not to let her past beat her, Izzy has a secure, stable life with a job she loves in nursing. But one act of kindness will completely upend everything she’s so carefully built-putting her right back in the crosshairs of danger she’s been so desperate to avoid.
When Theo Kane shows up like a knight in shining armor, Izzy can’t help thinking she’s been saved from one threat and exposed to another. His imposing physique, the harsh lines of his face, and the wariness of everyone who comes close are just a few clues to Theo Kane’s notorious reputation. The man is positively terrifying. But with Izzy, he’s tender and a complete gentleman, and her fascination with the mysterious beast of a man becomes too powerful for her to walk away.
As Theo’s demons come to light, running becomes even more impossible. And yet staying together could doom them both.
Edition: Unabridged
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Malpas's sexy love scenes scorch the page, and her sensitive, multilayered hero and heroine will easily capture readers' hearts. A taut plot and a first-rate lineup of supporting characters make this a keeper."—Publishers Weekly
"A magnetic mutual attraction, a superalpha, and long-buried scars that are healed by love. Theo is irresistible."—Booklist
"Filled with raw emotions that ranged from the deepest rage to utter elation, Jodi Ellen Malpas wove together an incredible must-read tale that fans will certainly embrace."—Harlequin Junkie
"I couldn't turn the pages fast enough, and Gentleman Sinner reminds me why Malpas is one of my all-time favorite authors."—Frolic
"Theo Kane stole my heart and soul. From every word to every kiss I was enchanted with Jodi Ellen Malpas words from start to finish."—The Romance Rebels
"Gentleman Sinner is outrageously fantastic!"—Sentranced JEM
"For those fans of Sylvia Day and EL James, this is the book to pick up next—Reading is Dreaming with Open Eyes
"Jodi Ellen Malpas' writing is like the finest drug a reader could ever taste. You just can't resist the pull of her magical story telling. This book is purely epic."—Wicked Quests of a Book Ninja
"Gentleman Sinner was riveting and thrilling, steamy and romantic, and it was exactly the kind of unforgettable, larger-than-life love story that I expect from Jodi Ellen Malpas—Red Cheeks Reads
"A love story for the romance history records!"—Gi's Spot Reviews
"Gentleman Sinner is pure romance, an escape, with strong and interesting characters whose romance is sweet and sexy; you'll find yourself smiling and swooning and unable to put it down."—Must Read or Die
"Gentleman Sinner is a raw, real and gritty romance; a tragic tale of survival and the repercussions of pain and anger. The premise is passionate; the romance is obsessive; the characters are charismatic and captivating."—The Reading Café