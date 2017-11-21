Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Pocketful of Miracles

Prayer, Meditations, and Affirmations to Nurture Your Spirit Every Day of the Year

by

Read by

From the New York Times bestselling author of Minding the Body, Mending the Mind comes a powerful collection of spiritual activities that we can use every day in order to create miracles in our lives. Through daily meditations and exercises, Borysenko helps us to let go of fear and realize the light of peace.

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Self-help / Affirmations

On Sale: April 3rd 2018

Price: $22.98 / $29.98 (CAD)

ISBN-13: 9781549115967

Edition: Unabridged

What's Inside

