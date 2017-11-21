Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Pocketful of Miracles
Prayer, Meditations, and Affirmations to Nurture Your Spirit Every Day of the Year
From the New York Times bestselling author of Minding the Body, Mending the Mind comes a powerful collection of spiritual activities that we can use every day in order to create miracles in our lives. Through daily meditations and exercises, Borysenko helps us to let go of fear and realize the light of peace.