Standup comic, Crazy Rich Asians actor and fan favorite from the popular HBO series Silicon Valley Jimmy O. Yang shares his memoir of growing up as a Chinese immigrant in California and making it in Hollywood.
In his first book, How to American, Yang shares his stories—always hilarious, often resonant—of learning our customs, assimilating into our culture, and figuring out how to date high school girls who were six inches taller than him, all while enduring the constant pressure from his sometimes overbearing parents to go to medical school and become a doctor. In his book, we see firsthand what Yang's experienced as an immigrant and the things he did and didn't do to progress into a star on the rise.