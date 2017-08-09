Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Standup comic, Crazy Rich Asians actor and fan favorite from the popular HBO series Silicon Valley Jimmy O. Yang shares his memoir of growing up as a Chinese immigrant in California and making it in Hollywood.

In his first book, How to American, Yang shares his stories—always hilarious, often resonant—of learning our customs, assimilating into our culture, and figuring out how to date high school girls who were six inches taller than him, all while enduring the constant pressure from his sometimes overbearing parents to go to medical school and become a doctor. In his book, we see firsthand what Yang's experienced as an immigrant and the things he did and didn't do to progress into a star on the rise.

 

 

Meet The Author: Jimmy O. Yang

Praise

"Hilarious, heartfelt, and inspiring, How to American captures the Asian-American experience. A must-read for everyone."
Ken Jeong, comedian, actor, The Hangover

"It's difficult to imagine how excruciatingly uncomfortable it must be for many immigrants. Jimmy O. Yang hilariously chronicles his very personal experience from frightened youth to cultural virtuoso."—Dr. Drew Pinsky, media personality, author, board-certified physician

"HILARIOUS! Reading this book is like sitting at lunch with your funniest friend whose stories make you laugh until milk comes shooting out your nose. Jimmy O. Yang will teach you how to American like a pro!"—Kevin Kwan, international bestselling author of Crazy Rich Asians

"Jimmy is not funny."
Jimmy's dad

Standup comic, actor and fan favorite from HBO’s Silicon Valley and the film Crazy Rich Asians shares his memoir of growing up as a Chinese immigrant in California and making it in Hollywood.

“I turned down a job in finance to pursue a career in stand-up comedy. My dad thought I was crazy. But I figured it was better to disappoint my parents for a few years than to disappoint myself for the rest of my life. I had to disappoint them in order to pursue what I loved. That was the only way to have my Chinese turnip cake and eat an American apple pie too.”

Jimmy O. Yang is a standup comedian, film and TV actor and fan favorite as the character Jian Yang from the popular HBO series Silicon Valley. In How to American, he shares his story of growing up as a Chinese immigrant who pursued a Hollywood career against the wishes of his parents: Yang arrived in Los Angeles from Hong Kong at age 13, learned English by watching BET RapCity for three hours a day, and worked as a strip club DJ while pursuing his comedy career. He chronicles a near deportation episode during a college trip Tijuana to finally becoming a proud US citizen ten years later. Featuring those and many other hilarious stories, while sharing some hard-earned lessons, How to American mocks stereotypes while offering tongue in cheek advice on pursuing the American dreams of fame, fortune, and strippers.
Genre: Fiction / Humor / Form / Essays

On Sale: March 13th 2018

Price: $24.98 / $32.48 (CAD)

ISBN-13: 9781478998969

Edition: Unabridged