A Salty Piece of Land
by Jimmy Buffett

Audiobook Downloadable / ISBN-13: 9781668606292

USD: $26.98  /  CAD: $33.98

ON SALE: June 7th 2022

Genre: Fiction / Fiction / Action & Adventure

Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged
ebook Hardcover Large Print Trade Paperback
It’s not on any chart, but the tropical island of Cayo Loco is the perfect place to run away from all your problems. Waking from a ganja buzz on the beach in Tulum, Tully can’t believe his eyes when a 142-foot schooner emerges out of the ocean mist. At its helm is Cleopatra Highbourne, the eccentric 101-year-old sea captain who will take him to a lighthouse on a salty piece of land that will change his life forever.

From a lovely sunset sail in Punta Margarita to a wild spring-break foam party in San Pedro, Tully encounters an assortment of treasure hunters, rock stars, sailors, seaplane pilots, pirates, and even a ghost or two.

"It goes down like a pina colada: smooth and sweet."—Michael Harris, Los Angeles Times Book Review
"It's great fun...You'll feel as if you're somewhere else -- a place where a swim in cool water and a breakfast of banana pancakes with coconut syrup will cure any hangover."—Lynn Andriani, People
"An entertaining Caribbean romp...The twists and turns of Buffett's characters make this book a brisk page-turner."—Steve Morse, Boston Globe
