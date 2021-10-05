It’s not on any chart, but the tropical island of Cayo Loco is the perfect place to run away from all your problems. Waking from a ganja buzz on the beach in Tulum, Tully can’t believe his eyes when a 142-foot schooner emerges out of the ocean mist. At its helm is Cleopatra Highbourne, the eccentric 101-year-old sea captain who will take him to a lighthouse on a salty piece of land that will change his life forever.
From a lovely sunset sail in Punta Margarita to a wild spring-break foam party in San Pedro, Tully encounters an assortment of treasure hunters, rock stars, sailors, seaplane pilots, pirates, and even a ghost or two.
"It goes down like a pina colada: smooth and sweet."—Michael Harris, Los Angeles Times Book Review
"It's great fun...You'll feel as if you're somewhere else -- a place where a swim in cool water and a breakfast of banana pancakes with coconut syrup will cure any hangover."—Lynn Andriani, People
"An entertaining Caribbean romp...The twists and turns of Buffett's characters make this book a brisk page-turner."—Steve Morse, Boston Globe