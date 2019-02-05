What would happen if we believed women? A groundbreaking anthology offers a potent rallying cry and theory of change



Harvey Weinstein. Bill Cosby. Donald Trump. The most famous abusers in modern American history are finally starting to be outed for what they are. Women are speaking up and risking harassment to expose men’s behavior that was previously only whispered about-and more people than ever are starting to believe them. How we respond to this moment could change everything.



In Believe Me, contributors ask and answer the question: What would happen if we believed women? If we believed women about pleasure and reproduction, we would save a staggering amount of public health costs. If we believed survivors who aren’t white or straight, we would strengthen our anti-rape efforts. If we believed black women when they talk about pain, we could save lives.



Including contributions from Moira Donegan, Jamil Smith, Tatiana Maslany, and many more of the most important voices in feminism today, Believe Me is essential reading for the #MeToo era.



