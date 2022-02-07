The definitive behind-the-curtain look at the most popular sitcom of the last decade, The Big Bang Theory, packed with new, juicy, and enlightening interviews with the cast and crew.



The Big Bang Theory is nothing short of a television phenomenon. To the casual viewer, it's a seemingly effortless comedy, with relatable but deeply quirky characters tackling real-life issues — a kind of visual comfort food for its millions of dedicated fans. But the behind-the-scenes journey of the show from nearly canceled pilot to smash hit is a riveting story for the ages.



THE BIG BANG THEORY: AN ORAL HISTORY is a juicy telling of the sitcom sensation, with the blessing of co-creator Chuck Lorre and executive producers Steve Molaro and Steve Holland. Glamour editor and super-fan Jessica Radloff gives readers an all-access pass to its intrepid crew and beloved cast. It's a story of off-and-on screen romances, of casting choices that changed American television, (you'll be surprised by the parts Jim Parsons didn't get), of cast members acting bravely through personal tragedies that were written into the plot lines, and at the end of the series, of the multi-million dollar deals shockingly left on the table. Above all else, The Big Bang Theory tackled issues no other sitcom would touch, which underwent a brilliant metamorphosis during its twelve seasons that mirrored the changing attitudes of America itself. These are the stories shared here, with the intimacy and the reverence the show has earned.