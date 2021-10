Traditional octopus takoyaki

Salmon onigiri (rice balls)

Rice cups with salmon roe and seaweed

Rangoon dumplings

Arancini

Cheesy hash brown bites

Pigs in a blanket

Jalapeno cornbread balls

Matcha cake pops

Molten brownie bites

Sweet cream and berry dumplings

. . . and many more!

Whether you have a stove-top version or electric takoyaki pan, chef Jessica Harlan has you covered. She shows you how to mix up batters, prepare hidden centers, fry up your takoyaki creations and beautifully decorate and garnish them. These fun, delightful dishes are perfect for every occasion — from afterschool snacks to entertaining finger foods.

This delightful, illustrated cookbook takes you step-by-step through dozens of recipes to make with your takoyaki pan — from the traditional Japanese “octopus ball” street foods to inventive creations inspired by kitchens around the world. Recipes include:Japanese classicsWestern delightsSweets & desserts