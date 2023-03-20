Visit our store for discounts & free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

How to Be Interesting
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

How to Be Interesting

(In 10 Simple Steps)

by Jessica Hagy

Regular Price $1.99

Regular Price $2.99 CAD

ebook
Trade Paperback
ebook
Trade Paperback

Regular Price $1.99

Regular Price $2.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around March 19, 2013. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo

On Sale

Mar 19, 2013

Page Count

272 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9780761176862

Genre

Mind, Body, Spirit / Self-help / Personal Growth / General

Description

An inspiring visual guide to a richer life. 

“If there’s a thinker to steal from, it’s Jessica Hagy.”—Austin Kleon, author of Steal Like an Artist and Newspaper Blackout

How to Be Interesting is passionate, positive, down-to-earth, and irrepressibly upbeat, combining fresh and pithy life lessons, often just a sentence or two, with deceptively simple diagrams and graphs. Each of the book's more than 100 spreads will nudge readers a little bit further out of their comfort zones and into a place where suddenly everything is possible.

It’s about taking chance—but also about taking daily vacations. About being childlike, not childish. It’s about ideas, creativity, risk. It’s about trusting your talents and doing only what you want—but having the courage to get lost and see where the path leads. Because it’s what you don’t know that’s interesting.  

What's Inside

Read More Read Less