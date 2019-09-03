









THE DEVIL’S HARVEST tells the story of Jose Martinez, a ruthless drug cartel hitman who ravaged California’s Central Valley with murder after murder while their police forces did nothing. Widely known as a loving father and devoted son, he was also a merciless murderer and responsible for numerous kidnappings and illegal shipments of drugs and weapons. Though he painted himself as a modern Robin Hood, his victims’ families and the larger community suffered immensely during his 35-year reign of terror. In the end, Martinez was only caught because he confessed to the authorities in order to spare his family from increasing law enforcement pressure; otherwise, he could have gotten away with it, because as he said, he was “so damn good” at killing. How was Martinez able to kill with such impunity? Because instinctively, Martinez understood a dark truth about the criminal justice system: if you kill the right people-people who are poor, who are not white, who are often presumed to be criminals, and who don’t have anyone to speak up for them-nobody tries that hard to catch you. Combining the pacing and suspense of a crime thriller with the reporting rigor and depth of an award-winning investigative journalist, THE DEVIL’S HARVEST presses upon moral questions haunting our politically divided country: why do some deaths-and some lives-matter more than others?