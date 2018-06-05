Read the inspiring story of a mother of four who faced down her hard past, poverty, and self-doubt to create the life she dreamed of, including owning her own multi-million dollar business–in this book that’s “filled with grit, humility, common-sense advice and entrepreneurial wisdom” (Lee Woodruff, #1 bestselling author).



New Plymouth, Idaho. Population 1536. It doesn’t look like much from Rural Route 30, but it was here, in this quiet town, that Jessi Roberts created something unexpected: the kind of life she always wanted and a multi-million dollar, for rural/by rural business empire.



The business is Cheekys, which started with 6 purses and a tanning bed. Now in her book, Jessi shows how she grew one small store hurdle-by-hurdle into a national clothing and accessories brand with a 1.5 million strong community. Best of all, she did it by standing tall for her values: always be kind, lift up the next gal, and treat employees and customers like family.



A personal story filled with life and business tips, BACKROADS BOSS LADY is about embracing your passion even when others don’t see value in it–or you–and about putting food on the table and believing in yourself. Brimming with authenticity, it gives the warts-and-all, love-it-despite-it skinny on rural life, community, and contentment without compromise.



