Lola Out Loud
Lola Out Loud

Inspired by the Childhood of Activist Dolores Huerta

by Jennifer Torres

Illustrated by Sara Palacios

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780316530125

USD: $18.99  /  CAD: $23.99

ON SALE: August 9th 2022

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / People & Places / United States / Hispanic & Latino

PAGE COUNT: 32

Hardcover

A powerful and inspiring imagined story about real-life civil rights activist and labor leader Dolores Huerta that reminds us that even our biggest heroes started out small.

Her grandpa calls her “Lolita Siete Lenguas”—Little Lola, Seven Tongues, all fighting to be heard. Lola is trying not to make so much noise, but when she witnesses injustices in her own neighborhood, she knows she can’t keep quiet. Can Lola find a way to use her voice for change? ¡Sí, se puede!

Inspired by the real-life civil rights activist and labor leader Dolores Huerta, Lola Out Loud is a warm and rollicking picture book that reminds us that sometimes one strong voice is just what we need.

What's Inside

