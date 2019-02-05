From a CIA whistleblower and political prisoner, the story of his fight for justice and equality in the country he loves.



In 2015, Jeffrey Sterling was sentenced to prison, convicted of violating the Espionage Act. Sterling, it is now clear, was another victim of our government’s crackdown on alleged leakers and whistleblowers.



Sterling grew up in a poor, segregated town in Missouri, and jumped at the chance to broaden his world and serve his country in the CIA. After an impressive career, Sterling hit the glass ceiling: he was denied opportunities because of his race and was pushed out of the Agency. During the early years of the War on Terror, Sterling found the courage to blow the whistle to Senate investigators about a botched covert operation in Iran. After a few quiet years in Missouri with his wife, he was arrested suddenly and charged with espionage–the latest government target.



Unwanted Spy is a powerful account of one man’s uncompromising commitment to the truth and a reminder of the principles of justice and integrity that should define America.

