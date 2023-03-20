Visit our store for discounts & free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>
Teaming with Nutrients
The Organic Gardener's Guide to Optimizing Plant Nutrition
Description
“Gets deep into the weeds, so to speak, of the microscopic architecture of plants and the biochemical processes at play.” —Washington Post
Most gardeners realize that plants need to be fed, but many of us know little about the nature of the science involved. In Teaming with Nutrients, Jeff Lowenfels explains the basics of plant nutrition from an organic gardener’s perspective. In his trademark down-to-earth, style, Lowenfels explains the role of both macronutrients and micronutrients and shows gardeners how to provide these essentials through organic, easy-to-follow techniques. Along the way, Lowenfels provides easy-to-grasp lessons in the biology, chemistry, and botany needed to understand how nutrients get into the plant and what they do once they’re inside.
What's Inside
Praise
“Useful and practical information on soil testing, natural and synthetic fertilizers, factors influencing availability of nutrients, and the importance of proper fertilizing.” —Pacific Horticulture
“Lowenfels offers everyone else a crash course in discovering soil structure, fertility, and microbial actions powerful enough to turn a dry wash into a productive source of clean, slow, organically grown food, without a single bag of potting soil.” —The Desert Sun
“Lowenfels offers a deeper understanding of the major and minor plant nutrients and delivers the necessary science in a conversational style that most gardeners will appreciate.” —The Monterey County Herald
“You’ll never garden the same old way again.” —Muskogee Phoenix
“Colorful illustrations, plentiful and readable diagrams, and a well-executed chapter structure make this an indispensable resource.” —Publishers Weekly