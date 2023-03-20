"If you really want to get a sense of how little we know about how plants use fertilizers — and I count myself in this league — you should read Teaming with Nutrients, which gets deep into the weeds, so to speak, of the microscopic architecture of plants and the biochemical processes at play." —The Washington Post



“Useful and practical information on soil testing, natural and synthetic fertilizers, factors influencing availability of nutrients, and the importance of proper fertilizing.” —Pacific Horticulture



“Lowenfels offers everyone else a crash course in discovering soil structure, fertility, and microbial actions powerful enough to turn a dry wash into a productive source of clean, slow, organically grown food, without a single bag of potting soil.” —The Desert Sun



“Lowenfels offers a deeper understanding of the major and minor plant nutrients and delivers the necessary science in a conversational style that most gardeners will appreciate.” —The Monterey County Herald



“You’ll never garden the same old way again.” —Muskogee Phoenix



“Colorful illustrations, plentiful and readable diagrams, and a well-executed chapter structure make this an indispensable resource.” —Publishers Weekly

