A Thousand Brains

A New Theory of Intelligence

by

Foreword by

A bestselling author, neuroscientist, and computer engineer unveils a theory of intelligence that will revolutionize our understanding of the brain and the future of AI

For all of neuroscience’s advances, we’ve made little progress on its biggest question: How do simple cells in the brain create intelligence?

Jeff Hawkins and his team discovered that the brain uses maplike structures to build a model of the world-not just one model, but hundreds of thousands of models of everything we know. This discovery allows Hawkins to answer important questions about how we perceive the world, why we have a sense of self, and the origin of high-level thought.

A Thousand Brains heralds a revolution in the understanding of intelligence. It is a big-think book, in every sense of the word.

Genre: Nonfiction / Computers / Intelligence (ai) & Semantics

On Sale: March 2nd 2021

Price: $25.98 / $32.98 (CAD)

ISBN-13: 9781549134296

Edition: Unabridged

What's Inside

