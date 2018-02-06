Led Zeppelin All the Songs





Studio stories will include their productive time at Headley Grange in Wales, a poorly-heated former poorhouse where they recorded parts of Led Zeppelin III, Led Zeppelin IV, Houses of the Holy and Physical Graffiti. And how the first album was recorded in three weeks but their second took six months, done while the band was on a world tour. They carried the masters of the recording session in a steamer trunk wherever they went. Out of these chaotic sessions came the “Whole Lotta Love,” which was finished in New York with Hendrix engineer Eddie Kramer helping create the psychedelic middle part, as well as “The Lemon Song,” which was cut live in the studio. Page worked feverishly with Kramer to mix the LP on a primitive 12-channel Altec board in a two-day span.





Fans will also learn the genesis of their lyrics, the inspiration for their album covers, the instruments used, and the contributions of engineers such as Andy Johns, who helped create the iconic drum sound on “When the Levee Breaks” by recording Bonham at the bottom of a stairwell.