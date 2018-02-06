Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Led Zeppelin All the Songs

Led Zeppelin All the Songs

The Story Behind Every Track

by

by

Take a deep dive into the innovative recording history of Led Zeppelin, in this newest addition to the fan-favorite All the Songs series.

Fifty years after their first practice in a Soho basement, Led Zeppelin continues to fascinate new generations of listeners. While their legendary back-stage debauchery has been written about extensively in other books, All the Songs is all about the music, detailing the studio magic and inspiration that made all nine albums go platinum, including Led Zeppelin IV which was certified x23 platinum and has sold more than 37 million copies worldwide.

Studio stories will include their productive time at Headley Grange in Wales, a poorly-heated former poorhouse where they recorded parts of Led Zeppelin III, Led Zeppelin IV, Houses of the Holy and Physical Graffiti. And how the first album was recorded in three weeks but their second took six months, done while the band was on a world tour. They carried the masters of the recording session in a steamer trunk wherever they went. Out of these chaotic sessions came the “Whole Lotta Love,” which was finished in New York with Hendrix engineer Eddie Kramer helping create the psychedelic middle part, as well as “The Lemon Song,” which was cut live in the studio. Page worked feverishly with Kramer to mix the LP on a primitive 12-channel Altec board in a two-day span.

Fans will also learn the genesis of their lyrics, the inspiration for their album covers, the instruments used, and the contributions of engineers such as Andy Johns, who helped create the iconic drum sound on “When the Levee Breaks” by recording Bonham at the bottom of a stairwell.
Read More

Genre: Nonfiction / Music / Genres & Styles / Rock

On Sale: October 23rd 2018

Price: $19.99 / $18.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 544

ISBN-13: 9780316418034

Black Dog and Leventhal Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Meet The Author: Jean-Michel Guesdon

Jean-Michel Guesdon, a musician, composer, and sound engineer, who wrote with Philippe Margotin All the Songs: The Story Behind Every Beatles Release, Bob Dylan All the Songs: The Story Behind Every Track, The Rolling Stones All the Songs: The Story Behind Every Track,  and Pink Floyd All the Songs: The Story Behind Every Track. He lives in Paris.

Discover More

Meet The Author: Philippe Margotin

Philippe Margotin has written numerous books on music, including biographies of U2 and Radiohead, as well as All the Songs: The Story Behind Every Beatles Release, Bob Dylan All the Songs: The Story Behind Every Track, and Pink Floyd All the Songs: The Story Behind Every Track. He lives in Paris.

Discover More