Use BESTBOOKS22 for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.

Edith Head
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Edith Head

The Fifty-Year Career of Hollywood's Greatest Costume Designer

by Jay Jorgensen

Regular Price $34.99

Regular Price $43.99 CAD

Trade Paperback
Trade Paperback

Regular Price $34.99

Regular Price $43.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 19, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Sep 19, 2023

Page Count

400 Pages

Publisher

Running Press Logo

ISBN-13

9780762484621

Genre

Nonfiction / Biography & Autobiography / Entertainment & Performing Arts

Description

The definitive history of Hollywood's most legendary costume designer, featuring an insightful biography and previously unseen sketches, ephemera, and photos behind the scenes of hundreds of iconic films.
 
All About Eve. Funny Face. Sunset Blvd. Rear Window. Sabrina. A Place in the Sun. The Ten Commandments. Scores of cinema classics of the last century had one thing in common: Edith Head (1897-1981). She racked up an unprecedented 35 Oscar nods and 400 film credits over the course of a fifty-year career, and changed the fashion world forever with her timeless creations that continue to resonate and inspire present-day designers, fashion followers, and film-lovers.

This one-of-a-kind survey of her life and work reveals the woman behind the famous dark glasses and brings together a spectacular collection of rare and never-before-seen sketches, costume test shots, behind-the-scenes photos, and ephemera. Stunningly illustrated with more than 350 images and packed with information, this is both the most comprehensive work on Edith Head ever published and a lavish history of Hollywood in the twentieth century.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less