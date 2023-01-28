Loving Every Child

“Korczak’s words resonate across the years and have amazing modern-day relevance.”—Jim Harding, director of the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children



Born in Poland in 1878, educator, physician, and legendary child advocate Janusz Korczak believed that simply understanding children is the key to being able to take care of them. It’s a basic premise too often overlooked.



This collection of one hundred quotations and passages from Korczak’s writings provides valuable advice on how to take care of, respect, and love every child.



In an inviting gift-book format, this is a heartfelt and helpful reminder of who we were as children and who we might become as parents.