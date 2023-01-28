Free shipping on orders $35+
Loving Every Child
Wisdom for Parents
“Korczak’s words resonate across the years and have amazing modern-day relevance.”—Jim Harding, director of the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children
Born in Poland in 1878, educator, physician, and legendary child advocate Janusz Korczak believed that simply understanding children is the key to being able to take care of them. It’s a basic premise too often overlooked.
This collection of one hundred quotations and passages from Korczak’s writings provides valuable advice on how to take care of, respect, and love every child.
In an inviting gift-book format, this is a heartfelt and helpful reminder of who we were as children and who we might become as parents.
"While this volume of selections may seem slim, Korczak's insights are profound....Are you frustrated by something your child's done? Try seeing that child as a 'foreigner who does not speak our language...ignorant of our laws and customs...Treat his ignorance with respect.' In this perfect inspirational gift book, Korczak reminds readers that children are basically honest, so if they don't answer our questions, that's basically an answer; rather than lie, they're choosing silence.'"
—Publishers Weekly starred review
