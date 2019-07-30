Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

My Life with the Chimpanzees

From the time she was a girl, Jane Goodall dreamed of a life spent working with animals. Finally she had her wish. When she was twenty-six years old, she ventured into the forests of Africa to observe chimpanzees in the wild. On her expeditions she braved the dangers with leopards and lions in the African bush. And she got to know an amazing group of wild chimpanzees — intelligent animals whose lives, in work and play and family relationships, bear a surprising resemblance to our own.
Genre: Nonfiction / Biography & Autobiography / Women

On Sale: November 19th 2019

Price: $24.98

ISBN-13: 9781549155444

Audiobook Downloadable
Edition: Unabridged

