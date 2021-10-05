The Churn: An Expanse Novella

A novella set in the hard-scrabble world of James S. A. Corey's NYT-bestselling Expanse series, The Churn takes the bestselling sci-fi series to the dark world of organized crime, drugs, secrets, and murder that shaped the Rocinante's mechanic, Amos. Now a Prime Original series.
HUGO AWARD WINNER FOR BEST SERIES
Before his trip to the stars, before the Rocinante, Timmy was confined to a Baltimore where crime paid you or killed you. Unless the authorities got to you first.
On a future Earth beset by overpopulation, pollution, and poverty, people do what they must to survive. The Churn follows a crime boss named Burton as his organization is threatened by a new private security force tasked with cleaning up the city. When the police start cracking down, Burton and his footsoldiers-loyal lieutenant Erich, former prostitute Lydia, and young enforcer Timmy-become increasingly desperate to find a way out.
