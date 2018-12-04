Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Two from the Heart

Two from the Heart

by

With

With

With

From the author of Suzanne’s Diary for Nicholas and Sundays at Tiffany’s comes a book that became an instant New York Times bestseller with two heartwarming tales about the power of a good story to open our eyes to life’s possibilities.

Anne McWilliams has lost everything. After her marriage falls apart and a hurricane destroys her home she realizes that her life has fallen out of focus. So she takes to the road to ask long lost friends and strangers a simple question: “What’s your best story?” Can the funny, tragic, inspirational tales she hears on her journey help Anne see what she’s been missing?

Tyler Bron seemingly has it all-a successful company and more money than he knows how to spend. But he has no life. So he hires a struggling novelist to write one for him. There are no limits to the fictional world that Bron’s money can transform into a reality, and he soon becomes the protagonist of a love story beyond his wildest imagination. But will Tyler Bron be able to write the happy ending himself?

Genre: Fiction / Fiction / Family Life

On Sale: August 6th 2019

Price: $7.99 / $10.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 256

ISBN-13: 9781538760871

"What do women want? At this point in his career, Mr. Patterson probably has a better answer than Freud did."
New York Times
"Patterson makes readers care."
Winston-Salem Journal
"Patterson has mastered the art of writing page-turning bestsellers."
Chicago Sun-Times
