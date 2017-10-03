Two from the Heart

From the author of Suzanne’s Diary for Nicholas and Sundays at Tiffany’s comes the New York Times bestseller featuring two heartwarming stories of loss, love, and the life-changing power of stories.
Anne McWilliams has lost everything. After her marriage falls apart and a hurricane destroys her home she realizes that her life has fallen out of focus. So she takes to the road to ask long-lost friends and strangers a simple question: “What’s your best story?” Can the funny, tragic, inspirational tales she hears on her journey help Anne see what she’s been missing?
Tyler Bron seemingly has it all: a successful company and more money than he knows how to spend. But he has no life. So he hires a struggling novelist to write one for him. There are no limits to the fictional world that Bron’s money can transform into a reality, and he soon becomes the protagonist of a love story beyond his wildest imagination. But will Tyler be able to write the happy ending himself?
Praise
"What do women want? At this point in his career, Mr. Patterson probably has a better answer than Freud did."
—New York Times
"Patterson makes readers care."
—Winston-Salem Journal
"Patterson has mastered the art of writing page-turning bestsellers."
—Chicago Sun-Times
