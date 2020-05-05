The Russian





A series of gruesome murders in New York City has Michael Bennett angry — but when he identifies similar cases in Atlanta and San Francisco, his feelings escalate into all-out alarm. All of the victims are young women. And each one is killed in a horrifyingly distinct fashion.





In the midst of such devastating loss of life, Bennett’s longtime love, Mary Catherine, is soon to become his bride. As Bennett toils to connect the cases, the killer strikes again, adding to his criminal signature an ability to evade detection. Just when New York’s top investigator should be donning his wedding finery, he may be stepping into a diabolical trap.