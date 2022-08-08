Orders over $45 ship FREE
The Ninth Month
A mother-to-be is being stalked but no one believes her in this intense thriller from the #1 bestselling author of The Midwife Murders.Emily Atkinson leads a complicated life in New York City. She’s a successful marketing executive who lives in a luxury apartment and enjoys a glamorous existence until she lands in the hospital with a double diagnosis: she parties too much—and she’s pregnant. Her nurse and new best friend, Betsey, helps Emily rediscover how much she loves morning runs in the park and quiet nights at home. But as a series of women in her wealthy social circles go missing, Emily’s pregnancy becomes decidedly high-risk.
