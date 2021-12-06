The Ninth Month
The Ninth Month

by James Patterson

With Richard DiLallo

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9781538724392

USD: $25.99  /  CAD: $32.99

ON SALE: August 23rd 2022

Genre: Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Crime

PAGE COUNT: 480

Mother-to-be Emily Atkinson is sure she’s being stalked. But without proof, will anyone trust her mother’s intuition?  The newest psychological thriller from the author of the New York Times bestseller The Midwife Murders.
 
Emily Atkinson leads a complicated life in New York City. She’s a successful marketing executive who lives in a luxury apartment and enjoys a glamorous existence until she lands in the hospital with a double diagnosis: she parties too much—and she’s pregnant. Her nurse and new best friend, Betsey, helps Emily rediscover how much she loves morning runs in the park and quiet nights at home. But as a series of women in her wealthy social circles go missing, Emily’s pregnancy becomes decidedly high-risk.      
 

