The First Lady: Booktrack Edition
The First Lady: Booktrack Edition

by James Patterson

With Brendan DuBois

Read by Karissa Vacker

Audiobook Download Unabridged
On Sale

Jun 13, 2023

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781668626900

Genre

Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Political

Description

The First Lady: Booktrack Edition adds an immersive musical soundtrack to your audiobook listening experience!

One secret could bring down the government when the President's memorable affair becomes a nightmare he longs to forget in this page-turner from James Patterson that will keep you up reading all night long.
 
Sally Grissom is a top Secret Service agent in charge of the Presidential Protection team. She knows that something is amiss when she's summoned to a private meeting with the President and his Chief of Staff without any witnesses. But she couldn't have predicted that she'd be forced to take on an investigation surrounding the mysterious disappearance of the First Lady — with strict orders to keep it a secret.
 
The First Lady's absence comes in the wake of the scandalous, public revelation of the president's affair, so at first it seems as though she is simply cutting off all contact as she recuperates at a horse farm in Virginia. What begins as an innocent respite quickly turns into a twisted case when the White House receives a ransom note along with the First Lady's finger.

*Booktrack is an immersive format that pairs traditional audiobook narration to complementary music. The tempo and rhythm of the score are in perfect harmony with the action and characters throughout the audiobook. Gently playing in the background, the music never overpowers or distracts from the narration, so listeners can enjoy every minute. When you purchase this Booktrack edition, you receive the exact narration as the traditional audiobook available, with the addition of music throughout.

