The Family Lawyer
Experience the stories of a criminal defense attorney investigating a bullying accusation, the NYPD’s most brilliant detective facing her darkest fears to prevent a string of crimes, and a woman investigating a murder-all in one collection!
The Family Lawyer with Robert Rotstein: Matthew Hovanes is living a parent’s worst nightmare: his young daughter is accused of bullying another girl into suicide. But this loving father is also a skilled criminal defense attorney. And something here doesn’t add up . . .
Night Sniper with Christopher Charles: Cheryl Mabern is the NYPD’s most brilliant and troubled detective. Now she must confront her darkest fears to stop a calculating killer committing random murders.
The Good Sister with Rachel Howzell Hall: Her beloved sister’s cheating husband has been found dead. Now, Dani Lawrence must decide if she will help the investigation that could put her sister away . . . or obstruct it by any means necessary.
"Behind all the noise and the numbers, we shouldn't forget that no one gets this big without amazing natural storytelling talent--which is what James Patterson has, in spades."—Lee Child
"It's no mystery why James Patterson is the world's most popular thriller writer: his uncanny skill in creating living, breathing characters we truly feel for and seamless, lightning-fast plots. I do this for a living, and he still manages to keep me guessing from the first to last page. Simply put: Nobody does it better."—Jeffrey Deaver
"James Patterson is The Boss. End of."—Ian Rankin