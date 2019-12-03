Experience the stories of a criminal defense attorney investigating a bullying accusation, the NYPD’s most brilliant detective facing her darkest fears to prevent a string of crimes, and a woman investigating a murder-all in one collection!





The Family Lawyer with Robert Rotstein: Matthew Hovanes is living a parent’s worst nightmare: his young daughter is accused of bullying another girl into suicide. But this loving father is also a skilled criminal defense attorney. And something here doesn’t add up . . .





Night Sniper with Christopher Charles: Cheryl Mabern is the NYPD’s most brilliant and troubled detective. Now she must confront her darkest fears to stop a calculating killer committing random murders.





The Good Sister with Rachel Howzell Hall: Her beloved sister’s cheating husband has been found dead. Now, Dani Lawrence must decide if she will help the investigation that could put her sister away . . . or obstruct it by any means necessary.



