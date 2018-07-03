Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Buy Now

Audible
AudioBooks.com
AudioBooksNow.com
AudioBookstore.com
Downpour.com
Apple
Libro.fm
NookAudioBooks.com
Kobo

What's Inside

Read More Read Less
The Cornwalls Are Gone

The Cornwalls Are Gone

by

With

Read by

Read by

Captain Amy Cornwall’s family is missing. She’ll do whatever it takes to bring them home.

In her career as an Army intelligence officer, Amy Cornwall has seen haunting sights half a world away. None compare to the chilling scene at her Virginia home. It is empty.
A phone rings with a terrifying ultimatum: locate and liberate an unnamed captive in forty-eight hours, or her kidnapped husband and ten-year-old daughter are dead.
Now, and in open defiance of Army Command, Amy must employ every lethal tactic she has to save them. To succeed, she must discover not only who dispatched her on this mission, but why. Without her family, she’s dead anyway.







Read More

Genre: Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Military

On Sale: March 25th 2019

Price: $26.98 / $35.48 (CAD)

ISBN-13: 9781549118876

Hachette Audio logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Edition: Unabridged