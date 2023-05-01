Private Rogue

Go to Hachette Book Group home

In Afghanistan, a US Special Forces pilot is shot down during a covert mission.

In New York, a mother is forced to flee with her two young children.

A wealthy businessman approaches Jack Morgan, head of Private – the world's largest investigation agency – with a desperate plea to track down his daughter and grandchildren, who have disappeared without a trace.

What at first seems to be a simple missing persons case soon escalates into something much more deadly, when Jack discovers the daughter is being pursued by highly trained operatives.

As Jack uncovers more of the woman's backstory, the trail leads towards Afghanistan – where Jack's career as a US Marine ended in catastrophe . . .

Jack will need to face the trauma of his past to save a family's future.

Genre:

On Sale
Jan 30, 2024
Page Count
400 pages
Publisher
Grand Central Publishing
ISBN-13
9781538754498

James Patterson is the world’s bestselling author, best known for his many enduring fictional characters and series, including Alex Cross, the Women’s Murder Club, Michael Bennett, Maximum Ride, Middle School, I Funny, and Jacky Ha-Ha. Patterson’s writing career is characterized by a single mission: to prove to everyone, from children to adults, that there is no such thing as a person who “doesn’t like to read,” only people who haven’t found the right book. He’s given over a million books to schoolkids and over forty million dollars to support education, and endowed over five thousand college scholarships for teachers. He writes full-time and lives in Florida with his family.

