Use BOOKISH22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+

Private Moscow
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Private Moscow

by James Patterson

Regular Price $18.99

Regular Price $23.99 CAD

Trade Paperback
ebook Hardcover Audiobook Download Unabridged Trade Paperback Large Print Audiobook CD Unabridged
Trade Paperback
ebook Hardcover Audiobook Download Unabridged See All

Regular Price $18.99

Regular Price $23.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around June 13, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Jun 13, 2023

Page Count

336 Pages

Publisher

Grand Central Publishing Logo

ISBN-13

9781538752661

Genre

Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Crime

Description

An invitation from an old friend draws Jack Morgan into a deadly conspiracy . . .

On a cold January morning, Jack Morgan stands inside the New York Stock Exchange with his former US Marine comrade whose company is being launched onto the market, eagerly awaiting the opening bell.

But before the bell rings, a bullet rips through the air and finds its mark.

In the aftermath of the murder, the victim's wife hires Jack to find the killer. As the head of Private, Jack has at his disposal the world's largest investigation agency. What he discovers shakes him to his core.

Jack identifies another murder in Moscow that appears to be linked. So he heads to Russia, and begins to uncover a conspiracy that could have global consequences.

With powerful forces plotting against him, will Jack Morgan make it out alive?

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Private