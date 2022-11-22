This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 10, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

A superstitious killer targeting young women in every borough of New York City has Detective Michael Bennett facing his most terrifying case since Step on a Crack.



Aboard a police boat on the Hudson River, Detective Michael Bennett casts a wary eye into the cold, rough water. NYPD is searching for a murder victim—a young college student. They find her tossed in the dark waves, dressed for a night out in a sparkly black gown. The gruesome sight fills Bennett with the dread only a father could fathom.



As the obsessive killer extends his spree, a pattern emerges. One that Bennett’s eldest daughter fits to a disturbing degree.



Now NYPD’s top detective must lure the murderer into the light of day before the next deadly strike lands closer to home than Bennett could ever bear—as a parent, or as a protector.