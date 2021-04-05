Katt Loves Dogg
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Katt Loves Dogg

by

by

Jimmy Patterson Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play See All

ebook / ISBN-13: 9780316500654

USD: $9.99  /  CAD: $11.99

ON SALE: December 13th 2021

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Action & Adventure

PAGE COUNT: 432

Select a format:

ebook
Hardcover Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged Audiobook CD Unabridged
The cat’s out of the bag: everyone’s favorite furry friends are back for an all new wild adventure in this sequel to James Patterson’s New York Times bestseller!

After a fantastic display of bravery that brought together long-time rivals, Molly and Oscar are now lifelong friends… until their families decide that a friendship between a katt and dogg is not acceptable. The two friends are whisked away, both individually taken to a wilderness reserve where every katt and every dogg is kept separate. No crossing the border, or else.

But then Molly and Oscar discover that their cousins have run away together because they are… in LOVE! Gross!

Now the two wilderness experts must join together to track down their cousins before their families discover that a katt and a dogg have fallen in love. Because that’s not supposed to happen… right? Or maybe the old way of doing things is outdated, and with Molly and Oscar’s help, katts and doggs can finally stop fighting like, well, katts and doggs!

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews