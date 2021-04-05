Katt Loves Dogg





After a fantastic display of bravery that brought together long-time rivals, Molly and Oscar are now lifelong friends… until their families decide that a friendship between a katt and dogg is not acceptable. The two friends are whisked away, both individually taken to a wilderness reserve where every katt and every dogg is kept separate. No crossing the border, or else.





But then Molly and Oscar discover that their cousins have run away together because they are… in LOVE! Gross!





Now the two wilderness experts must join together to track down their cousins before their families discover that a katt and a dogg have fallen in love. Because that’s not supposed to happen… right? Or maybe the old way of doing things is outdated, and with Molly and Oscar’s help, katts and doggs can finally stop fighting like, well, katts and doggs!