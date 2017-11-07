Count to Ten

In the #1 bestselling series, Jack Morgan teams up with the head of Private India to solve a high-stakes case: one by one, people are missing-and they have to find them before they’re dead.
Santosh Wagh quit his job as head of Private India after harrowing events in Mumbai almost got him killed. But Jack Morgan, global head of the world’s finest investigation agency, needs him back. Jack is setting up a new office in Delhi, and Santosh is the only person he can trust.
Still battling his demons, Santosh accepts, and it’s not long before the agency takes on a case that could make or break them. Plastic barrels containing dissolved human remains have been found in the basement of a house in an upmarket area of South Delhi. But this isn’t just any house, this property belongs to the state government.
With the crime scene in lockdown and information suppressed by the authorities, delving too deep could make Santosh a target to be eliminated.
Praise
"Behind all the noise and the numbers, we shouldn't forget that no one gets this big without amazing natural storytelling talent--which is what James Patterson has, in spades.
—Lee Child
"It's no mystery why James Patterson is the world's most popular thriller writer: his uncanny skill in creating living, breathing characters we truly feel for and seamless, lightning-fast plots. I do this for a living, and he still manages to keep me guessing from the first to last page. Simply put: Nobody does it better."—Jeffery Deaver
"James Patterson is The Boss. End of."—Ian Rankin
"Patterson has mastered the art of writing page-turning bestsellers."—Chicago Sun-Times
"The page-turningest author in the game right now."—San Francisco Chronicle
"A must-read author...a master of the craft."—Providence Sunday Journal