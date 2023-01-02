Use BESTBOOKS22 for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.

23 1/2 Lies
23 1/2 Lies

by James Patterson

Audiobook Download Unabridged
Audiobook Download Unabridged
Sep 12, 2023

9781668623763

Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Crime

Three brand-new heart-racing thrillers from the master of suspense.

23 1/2 LIES:  Lindsay Boxer's estranged father is gunned down execution-style, and her investigation uncovers life-altering truths. (with Maxine Paetro)

FALLEN RANGER:  Starring Rory Yates, the hero of Texas Ranger and Texas Outlaw. (with Andrew Bourelle)

WATCH YOUR BACK: When a starving artist is paid to expose his client's cheating wife, can he paint the picture that will save his own life? (with Loren D. Estleman)

 

