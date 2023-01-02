This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 12, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

Three brand-new heart-racing thrillers from the master of suspense.



23 1/2 LIES: Lindsay Boxer's estranged father is gunned down execution-style, and her investigation uncovers life-altering truths. (with Maxine Paetro)



FALLEN RANGER: Starring Rory Yates, the hero of Texas Ranger and Texas Outlaw. (with Andrew Bourelle)



WATCH YOUR BACK: When a starving artist is paid to expose his client's cheating wife, can he paint the picture that will save his own life? (with Loren D. Estleman)



