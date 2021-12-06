2 Sisters Detective Agency
2 Sisters Detective Agency

by James Patterson

by Candice Fox

Mass Market / ISBN-13: 9781538720806

USD: $9.99  /  CAD: $12.99

ON SALE: August 23rd 2022

Genre: Fiction / Fiction / Crime

PAGE COUNT: 400

From the world's #1 bestselling author comes a thrilling new standalone novel where a detective duo of sisters finds themselves in the crosshairs of a dangerous and lawless group.

Attorney Rhonda Bird returns home after a long estrangement when she learns her father has died. There she makes two important discoveries: her father stopped being an accountant and had opened up a private detective agency, and she has a teenage half sister named Baby. Baby brings in a client to the detective agency, a young man who claims he was abducted. During the course of the investigation, Rhonda and Baby become entangled in a dangerous case involving a group of overprivileged young adults who break laws for fun, their psychopath ringleader, and an ex-assassin victim who decides to hunt them down for revenge.
 

